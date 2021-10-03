Use e-commerce sites to promote indigenous items: MoS Textiles

Srinagar: As part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Textiles and Railways, Darshana V. Jardosh today conducted a whirlwind tour of district Srinagar.

During the tour the MoS visited Govt. Arts Emporium Raj Bagh, Silk Factory and Bemina Woolen Mills.

While visiting the Govt. Arts Emporium, Srinagar, the MoS asked the officers to create awareness across the country about the products being sold at the centre. She added that the products of Kashmir are known worldwide and they need proper publicity and marketing.