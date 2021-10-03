Use e-commerce sites to promote indigenous items: MoS Textiles
Srinagar: As part of the Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Textiles and Railways, Darshana V. Jardosh today conducted a whirlwind tour of district Srinagar.
During the tour the MoS visited Govt. Arts Emporium Raj Bagh, Silk Factory and Bemina Woolen Mills.
While visiting the Govt. Arts Emporium, Srinagar, the MoS asked the officers to create awareness across the country about the products being sold at the centre. She added that the products of Kashmir are known worldwide and they need proper publicity and marketing.
The MoS directed the officers to tie-up with e-commerce sites for marketing and selling of products and make provision for online selling through websites. She also asked them to devise a mechanism for checking the authenticity and originality of silk.
During the visit to Silk Factory Rajbagh, the MoS interacted with various artisans of papier machie clusters, willow wicker clusters and crewel crafting clusters.
She also distributed certificates among the artisans for participating in Color and Design Trends workshop and Market Research and Buyer Trends Workshop.
Speaking on the occasion, the MoS said that the artisans here are unique and their uniqueness is reflected in the showcased products of the factory. She asked the officers to establish a Common Facility Centre for artisans so that required training as well as marketing techniques can be provided to them.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir has vast potential in terms of textile industry as world renowned silk having GI mark is being produced here. She stressed upon the officers to tap this potential of J&K and make it hub of textile manufacturing industry.
Meanwhile, the MoS also paid a visit to the Directorate of Sericulture here and participated in Cocoon Auction Market 2021-22 and also interacted with cocoon weavers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted that the purpose of this visit is to ascertain the development of the textile sector in the UT of J&K. She added that the government has launched several schemes for the development of this sector and the people associated with it should take due benefits of these schemes.