V-Mart announces 70% off on select merchandise in ‘Happiness Sale’

Moreover, ample options have been introduced for fashion-conscious men as well including ankle-length denim and trousers, check trousers, and damaged jeans amongst others. Besides the men and women range, an upgraded range has also been launched in the all-time favorite kid’s collection.

Speaking on the Happiness Sale, Vineet Jain, COO, V-Mart Retail Ltd, said, “Being India’s one of the largest value fashion companies, we are committed to offering our patrons the best of the best fashion choices in the pocket-friendly price points. Therefore, we have introduced the latest range keeping in mind the fashion preferences of modern Indian households.”