V-Mart announces ‘Happiness Sale’

As per the statement issued here, this sale period is a unique opportunity for fashion discerning customers who are looking to refresh their wardrobe at a pocket-friendly price. The sale is expected to benefit over a million customers. The company is offering exciting offers on western wear, ethnic wear, formal and seasonal to cater to the demands of the customers.

"Through the event, this time the company is offering a flat 65 percent in the stores located in the Southern region, however, for the rest of the stores the slab is 70 percent, on over 20000 styles/products of fashionable apparel and lifestyle products for men, women, and children. This year’s EOSS event has been designed to keep women’s fashion at the center, and a detailed range has been introduced to appease female shoppers. The female collection includes boot-cut jeans, culottes, flared jeans, crop tops, off-shoulder tops, ruffle tops, peplum tops, tear dresses, and pinafore dresses amongst others."