V-Mart announces ‘Happiness Sale’

Srinagar, July 13: India- Leading Value-fashion retailer, V-Mart, has announced its end-of-season sale (EOSS) event applicable to its 392 stores spread across the country.
As per the statement issued here, this sale period is a unique opportunity for fashion discerning customers who are looking to refresh their wardrobe at a pocket-friendly price. The sale is expected to benefit over a million customers. The company is offering exciting offers on western wear, ethnic wear, formal and seasonal to cater to the demands of the customers.
"Through the event, this time the company is offering a flat 65 percent in the stores located in the Southern region, however, for the rest of the stores the slab is 70 percent, on over 20000 styles/products of fashionable apparel and lifestyle products for men, women, and children. This year’s EOSS event has been designed to keep women’s fashion at the center, and a detailed range has been introduced to appease female shoppers. The female collection includes boot-cut jeans, culottes, flared jeans, crop tops, off-shoulder tops, ruffle tops, peplum tops, tear dresses, and pinafore dresses amongst others."
"Moreover, ample options have been introduced for fashion-conscious men as well including ankle-length denim and trousers, check trousers, and damaged jeans amongst others. Besides the men and women range, an upgraded range has also been launched in the all-time favorite kid’s collection," the statement reads.
Speaking on the Happiness Sale, Vineet Jain, COO, V-Mart Retail Ltd, said, “Being India’s one of the largest value fashion companies, we are committed to offering our patrons the best of the best fashion choices in the pocket-friendly price points. Therefore, we have introduced the latest range keeping in mind the fashion preferences of modern Indian households.”
Adding further, he said, “EOSS has been an extremely popular sale event for us. This time, we are witnessing a 3X jump in footfall at our stores, thereby, we have made sufficient arrangements to ensure in-store hygiene and easy navigation for the shoppers. We are regularly sanitizing trail rooms and adhering to all Covid protocols to ensure the safety of our staff and shoppers.”
The EOSS 2022 commenced in the first week of July and will continue till the end of August.