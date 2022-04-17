V-Mart announces special offers in view of Ramadhan

Srinagar, Apr 17: In view of Ramadhan, V-Mart has come up with great offers apart from providing items at the most affordable prices.
As per the statement, on shopping worth Rs 2500 from V-Mart, a duffle bag worth Rs 1000 is on the table only for Rs 99 and on shopping worth Rs 5000, a cello dinner set worth Rs 2000 is being given only for Rs 99. "On the occasion of Iftar, all the Muslims gather with their family and friends, break the fast together and rejoice collectively. There is a festive atmosphere throughout this month, and fashion and apparel play a pivotal role in bringing smiles to the faces during this occasion."
V-Mart stores offer a wide range of clothing to suit the needs of men, women, the elderly, kids, and trendy outfits to suit every occasion at the most affordable prices.
The customers are always satisfied with the quality and price of the apparel available here. V-Mart also never lags behind in fulfilling its social responsibility. In V-Mart stores, customers can bring their unused or old items like shoes, clothes, sheets, bags, etc., on the ‘wall of goodness’, so that the underprivileged communities can come up there and take anything they need. V-Mart was established in 2002 as an Omni retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and grocery items.
Today, VMart is present pan-India in Tier II and Ill cities with 380 Stores with an average store size of 8,000 sq feet. More than 3.5 crore customers visit V-Mart stores every year to fulfil their and their family’s aspirations to dress fashionably on a low budget. V-Mart caters to this growing aspiration of youth and young families across states as diverse as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya, and many others,' the statement reads.