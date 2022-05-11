V-Mart becomes first value retailer to bring V-Green

Srinagar: V-Mart, a leading value retailer in the nation and one of the most popular fashion brands, has launched its V-Green range for its customers under this initiative that has been operationalised in its whole value chain, including its 381 Stores in 241 Cities and 25 States.
As per the statement issued here, under this initiative, VMart intends to provide sustainable fashion to its target audience. V-Mart has brought a range which engages less energy and water during manufacturing and makes the V-Green range of fashion eco-friendlier.
Talking about it, Vineet Jain, COO, V-Mart Retail Ltd said, "In today's time, sustainability has gained more importance than ever. The whole world is realizing the importance of sustainability and getting more conscious of environmental concerns. The best way to show care for the environment is to leave less carbon footprint through our operations."
"We, at V-Mart have adopted the green initiative in our operations with the objective of creating a more sustainable future for all and providing the quality material that has been manufactured with the least carbon emission keeping environmental concerns in mind."
Talking about the importance of eco-friendly products, Rajan Sharma President, Merchandising said, "It's a big feat towards a green future. We care for our environment and understand our responsibility towards it.
Our endeavour is to leave as less carbon footprint through our operations as possible. We, therefore, first motivated our all vendors and suppliers to make eco-friendly products and source the raw material only through eco-friendly channels.
I hope through this step, we will be able to give our little contribution to a larger goal towards sustainability."
The benefits of going green are well known. Through this initiative, V-Mart aims to promote sustainable ways for good health and well-being of people and give its contribution to ensuring pure and clean air, and water and sanitization, by promoting affordable and clean energy, industry innovation and infrastructure, sustainable cities and communities, and responsible consumption and production.