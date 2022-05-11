V-Mart becomes first value retailer to bring V-Green

"We, at V-Mart have adopted the green initiative in our operations with the objective of creating a more sustainable future for all and providing the quality material that has been manufactured with the least carbon emission keeping environmental concerns in mind."

Talking about the importance of eco-friendly products, Rajan Sharma President, Merchandising said, "It's a big feat towards a green future. We care for our environment and understand our responsibility towards it.

Our endeavour is to leave as less carbon footprint through our operations as possible. We, therefore, first motivated our all vendors and suppliers to make eco-friendly products and source the raw material only through eco-friendly channels.

I hope through this step, we will be able to give our little contribution to a larger goal towards sustainability."