V-Mart relaunches upgraded store

Srinagar: V-Mart relaunches its upgraded Srinagar Store at Sara City Centre with an added range of branded clothes and other household items.
As per the handout, the upgraded store will offer a range of new products.
“Do visit with your family and friends to grab the benefits of exciting offers on different items,” it said.
Opening and ribbon cutting was done by the owner of Sara City Centre mall in presence of regional manager V-Mart Retail Ltd Shyam along with store manager Mohsin and his full team.
“We are thankful to all of our guests & valuable customers who came to join us on the occasion. Thank you all,” the handout adds.