V-Mart unveils exquisite Eid collection

The new collection is inspired by the festive spirit of Eid and features an exquisite range of trendy designs of ladies’ wear, men’s wear, and kids’ wear, the press statement reads.

The selection of women’s ethnic and casual wear includes stunning heavy designs that will add a touch of elegance to any festive occasion. Additionally, “Chand Sa Roshan Fashion” has something for everyone. The exclusive range for men’s and kids’ wear features colourful and playful designs.