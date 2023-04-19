V-Mart unveils exquisite Eid collection

New Delhi, Apr 19: V-Mart Retail Ltd is delighted to announce the launch of its latest collection ‘Chand Sa Roshan Fashion’ just in time for the upcoming Eid celebrations.
The new collection is inspired by the festive spirit of Eid and features an exquisite range of trendy designs of ladies’ wear, men’s wear, and kids’ wear, the press statement reads.
The selection of women’s ethnic and casual wear includes stunning heavy designs that will add a touch of elegance to any festive occasion. Additionally, “Chand Sa Roshan Fashion” has something for everyone. The exclusive range for men’s and kids’ wear features colourful and playful designs.
With this new collection, V-Mart aims to provide customers with a diverse range of choices to make their Eid celebrations even more special with the latest and most stylish fashion trends. The “Chand Sa Roshan Fashion” collection is now available at V-Mart stores across the country.
V-Mart continues to be a trusted destination for fashion-conscious customers. Fashion at V-Mart starts at Rs.99 only.