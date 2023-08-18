V-Mart’s ‘Mahabachat ka Double Offer’ to end on August 20

New Delhi, Aug 18: V-Mart Retail Ltd. (V-Mart), India’s leading value fashion retailer, has received a fabulous response for its latest campaign, “Mahabachat Ka Double Offer,” from its customers across the country.
A statement issued here said that the campaign has already created a wave among shoppers seeking the latest fashion trends at unbeatable prices.
“This unbelievable offer, where customers are getting Buy 1 Get 1 Free + Free shopping worth Rs 2000 on the purchase of Rs 2000, is applicable to the entire sales stock, ensuring that customers have access to a wide range of fashion choices to suit their preferences.”
It said that during the ongoing shopping festival, shoppers can experience the thrill of getting more for their money and doubling the delight of their shopping experience. This remarkable bonus adds even more value to their purchases and provides an opportunity to revamp their entire wardrobe.
This limited-time offer is ending on August 20, so time is running out to avail this incredible opportunity, the statement said.