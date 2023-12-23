VBSY: Dir Sericulture presides over mega event at Town Hall Hajin

BANDIPORA, DEC 23: As part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) campaign, Director Sericulture department, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat Saturday presided over a mega event at Town Hall Hajin.

The event aimed to raise awareness among the local populace and saturate all government schemes. The event showcased stalls set up by various Government Departments and presented colourful cultural items by students and local youth.

The programme was attended by PRIs including Vice Chairperson DDC Bandipora, DDC Members, BDCs, PRIs, general public, local youth and prominent citizens.

In his speech, Director Sericulture stressed that the Prime Minister’s goal for the VBSY is to ensure that the rural masses are aware of the importance of government welfare initiatives, reach the unreached population, and facilitate their use.

He emphasised the revolutionary effect of VBSY in stimulating growth, encouraging participation in government initiatives, and reaching saturation under programs focused on the needs of citizens.

Director Sericulture along with Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Umar Shafi Pandit conducted a comprehensive inspection of stalls set up by various government departments.

These stalls showcased a wide array of schemes pertaining to agriculture, horticulture, health, animal husbandry, social welfare, handicraft, handloom and other key sectors.