VC KVIB inaugurates Skill Development Programme

Pulwama: The Vice Chairperson (V.C) J&K KVIB, Dr Hina Shafi Bhat today inaugurated the Skill Development programme for unemployed youth of Pulwama.
Senior Officers from J&K KVIB, Officers from District Administration, and educated unemployed youth/ aspirant entrepreneurs attended the skill development programme.
Acknowledging the ability of youth in catalysing the growth and development in UT of J&K, the Vice Chairperson reiterated the need for active involvement of line departments/agencies for realising their potential.
She added that UT of J&K is endowed with a youth dividend which, if properly channelized, can be a catalyst in the eradication of unemployment.
She informed that to facilitate the creation of employment opportunities for our teeming youth, Central as well as UT governments have introduced various employment generation programmes like Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and J&K Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP).