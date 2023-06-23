VC NITI Aayog meets stakeholders; listens to their views

Srinagar: Vice Chairman NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, has conducted an exclusive interactive session with representatives from various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Handicrafts and Handloom exporters and artisans, associations of Industries, Agriculture and allied sectors here at SKICC.

The session aimed to address their concerns and discuss strategies for promoting growth and development in the region.

During the session, representatives from the Handicrafts and Handloom exporters and artisans sector presented their views and highlighted their issues and concerns. They projected their issues related to Pashmina Industry, GST implementation and challenges in exportation.

Similarly, industrial representatives raised their concerns, focusing on the need for incentives for existing MSME units under the new industrial policy. They also stressed the importance of supporting the manufacturing sector, improving connectivity to the outside world, and implementing measures to further ease the business environment.