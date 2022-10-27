VC SKUAST-K inaugurates 2 Walnut Processing Units

Kupwara: The Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai today inaugurated 2 Model Hi-Tech Walnut Processing Units (WPUs) at Sogam and Zirhama in Kupwara district in presence of a galaxy of Officers, DDC Member, BDC chairperson and local farmers.

Addressing the function at Sogam, the Vice Chancellor (VC), said that it was a big breakthrough in the process of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. He said Kupwara district has already been designated as Walnut Producing District and the establishment of Walnut Processing Units is a step forward to achieve the goal.