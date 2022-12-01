VC SKUAST-Kashmir chairs 8th AIBOA conference

In his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised the need for inclusive and affordable financial services to the largest and poorly served market of rural communities which constitute more than 800 million of our population, so as to make them part of the accelerated economic growth of the Country and also help to reduce the income inequality and poverty in the Country.

Vice-Chancellor congratulated the Financial Institutions and the banking sector on “India taking the leadership of G-20 nations as presidency from December 01, 2022”. He opined this is an opportunity for India and Financial Institutions to regulate themselves to shape the economy of the Country, as the Country is targeting itself to be the 3rd largest economy in the world.

The AIBOA presented two cheques of Rs. 12 lakh towards the Endowment Fund of SKUAST-K, for the purpose of supporting the education of the students who found it difficult to afford it. The Association promised for more support to the social cause of the University under CSR of the banks.