VECV, Kashmir Eicher launch Pro 2110 Tipper

Srinagar, Sep 13: VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) and Kashmir Eicher set the stage ablaze as they proudly unveiled the Pro2110 Tipper during an exclusive launch event held at Budgam.
A statement said that the event saw the presence of esteemed guests including Jyotesh Seth, Raj Sahu, Sumit, and Ufair Ajaz (VP) Kashmir Motors. The gathering of over 50 satisfied customers lent further grandeur to the occasion.
"The Pro2110 Tipper, introduced by VE Commercial Vehicles and Kashmir Eicher, promises to redefine the standards of excellence in the commercial vehicle industry."
During the launch, Jyotesh Seth enlightened the audience about the remarkable features of this revolutionary product. Powered by a 160hp engine, the Pro2110 Tipper showcases impressive capabilities with its 9x20 tyres and heavy aggregate. Additionally, its best-in-class average and connectivity make it an ideal choice for customers seeking efficiency and reliability.
Witnessing the immense potential of the Pro2110 Tipper, three lucky customers were presented with the keys to their brand-new vehicles during the event. This marked the beginning of their journey with a highly reliable and technologically advanced commercial vehicle.
Speaking on the occasion, Ufair Ajaz highlighted the legacy of Kashmir Motors, a business that has successfully served the transport industry for over 35 years. As the newly-appointed Eicher dealer, Kashmir Motors is dedicated to expanding its business across the beautiful landscape of Kashmir. Ajaz emphasized their commitment to providing exceptional services to their valued customers.
Enthusiastic customers had the chance to explore the Pro2110 Tipper as they took it for a test drive. The impeccably designed cabin comfort, double jack tipper body, heavy-duty aggregate, and bigger tyres received rave reviews from potential buyers. It was evident that the Pro2110 Tipper is suitable for a wide range of applications, perfectly meeting the diverse needs of the industry, the statement said.