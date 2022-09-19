‘Vegetable sector has potential to provide economic security to Kashmir’s farming community’

Amid the prevailing agro-economic scenario, Director Agriculture marked the importance of diverse vegetable cultivation for the region. He said the strengthening of vegetable cultivation in the region could play a vital role in achieving economic security for the farming community.

“Our climatic conditions are one of the most suitable in the country for the cultivation of vegetables (traditional, exotic) therefore to channelize this potential a collaborative approach is needed wherein both farming community and the Department has to come forward and work shoulder to shoulder”, he further added.

Choudhary asked the concerned officers to organize farmers’ awareness & training programs with the focus on vegetable cultivation so that more and more farmers, and uneducated youth could adopt this on commercial lines.

Seed Production Officer Kashmir Ghulam Mohi ud din Kumar and other officers were present on the occasion.