Vehicle population in J&K increases by 10 lakh in 6 years

"Public and private transport has increased manifolds over the years. As against 13,65,552 vehicles (both public and private) registered in 2016, the number of vehicles has enhanced to 23,81,619 ending November 2022," reads an Economic Survey report.

"The Transport Department is charged with the responsibility of looking after the functioning of J&K Motor Vehicle Department, J&K Motor Garages and J&K Road Transport Corporation. The Department of Transport has a clear mission of providing quality services in the area of transport to the citizens of all geographical locations at a reasonable and affordable cost and for this, the department has adopted policies/programmes which commensurate with the needs of various sectors of the economy," reads the report.