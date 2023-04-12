Vehicle population in J&K increases by 10 lakh in 6 years
Srinagar, Apr 12: In the last six years, the UT has registered over 10 lakh new vehicles, signalling a fast increase in the number of automobiles in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Public and private transport has increased manifolds over the years. As against 13,65,552 vehicles (both public and private) registered in 2016, the number of vehicles has enhanced to 23,81,619 ending November 2022," reads an Economic Survey report.
"The Transport Department is charged with the responsibility of looking after the functioning of J&K Motor Vehicle Department, J&K Motor Garages and J&K Road Transport Corporation. The Department of Transport has a clear mission of providing quality services in the area of transport to the citizens of all geographical locations at a reasonable and affordable cost and for this, the department has adopted policies/programmes which commensurate with the needs of various sectors of the economy," reads the report.
"The department is making all efforts to improve road safety and ensure that only trained drivers and mechanically fit vehicles ply on the roads thus minimizing any chance of road accidents and pollution. The Department is also keeping an eye on the increasing fare at which the private transporters tend to run commercial vehicles and for this State Transport Authority is saddled with the responsibility of fare fixation periodically in consultation with public representatives and private vehicle owners and thereby exercising control on otherwise demands for an exorbitant increase in the bus fares."
"The Motor Vehicles Department realized revenue of Rs 617.24 crore against a target of Rs 955 crore during the financial year 2022-23. During the financial year 2022-23 (ending January 2023) department registered 1.29 lakh vehicles, 4169 fresh route permits and 37337 route permits have also been renewed, 80536 fresh Driving licenses, whereas 86470 licenses have been renewed, 8132 fresh Fitness Certificates to different Commercial vehicles and 42792 Fitness Certificate have been renewed."
Pertinently, Regional Transport Office Kashmir has generated revenue of Rs 313.47 Crores in the financial year 2022-23, marking a growth of 20 percent over the previous financial year 2021-22.
It was informed that the total revenue includes Rs 237.45 Cr of the token tax, Rs 14.87 Cr of licenses fee, Rs 9.41 Cr of passenger tax, besides Rs 1.95 Cr. compounding fee from the motorists for violation of various traffic rules.
With a special focus on the passenger tax, a significant growth of 630 percent was registered in the year 2022-23 by the department.