Venus Home Appliances mark 60 years with launch of new products

Srinagar, Dec 2: Celebrating six decades of excellence, Venus Home Appliances, a prominent player in the water heater industry, has unveiled two innovative products as part of its anniversary festivities – the Splash Pro Smart Instant Water Heater and the Sedra Storage Water Heater.

A statement said that as a testament to its commitment to quality and durability, Venus Home Appliances has been a key contributor to the water heater market for 60 years. The company has not only established itself as a reliable brand but also holds the distinction of being the largest Indian exporter of water heaters for several years.

The latest additions to their product lineup showcase Venus Home Appliances’ dedication to technological advancements and customer satisfaction. The Splash Pro Smart Instant Water Heater, a smart variant in the Splash Pro Series, is designed to offer ultimate durability and performance.