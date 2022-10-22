Vicky Shaw to take over as PHDCCI-Kashmir Chair

Srinagar Oct 22: PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Saket Dalmia Saturday appointed A.P Vicky Shaw as its Chair for Kashmir region effective from October 19.
Vicky Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director of Shaw Art Palace & Almas Resorts has served as Ex-president of Professional Golfers Association of India for eight years. He was also serving as Co-Chair of PHDCCI-Kashmir. He will be succeeding Baldev Singh Raina.
Shaw is the third generation entrepreneur from a well-known family in Handicraft Exporters with a robust retail network from all over the globe. The Shaw Art Palace has been assisting artisans to make traditional heirlooms such as carpets, shawls, indigenous handicrafts and has been providing livelihood to artisans.
In his new role, Vicky will lead PHDCCI in the Kashmir region in overseeing the implementation of its initiatives and strategic plans, the PHDCCI said in a statement. The appointment of a new Chair will add to the chambers’ creative capacities and bring in new leadership, capable of setting policies and implementing strategic plans,” said, Mushtaq Ahamd Chaya, Managing Committee Member of PHDCCI.
"This calls for us to work as a team and channel all resources and efforts towards proactively setting and achieving the long-term economic development of J&K, " he said. He further thanked the outgoing Chairman Baldev Singh Raina who completes his term. "As a past Chair of PHDCCI-Kashmir, Baldev was our nominee to the role of Chair. I thank Baldev for doing a great job in representing businesses across J&K, and wish him the very best as he leads the PHDCCI-Kashmir in all forums and resolved the issues of our members, " he added.
Baldev Singh Raina the outgoing Chair said that it has been a great honour to lead the Chamber during the last three-years. "They have been unprecedented years, like no other we have ever faced, but the PHD Chamber has risen to the challenge and worked incredibly hard with government and industry to protect each and every business sector. I am particularly proud of the work we have done helping the industry in the days after Covid struck and helping our sector recover during 2020 and 202," he said.
He congratulated the new Chair Vicky for the elevation. Vicky pledged to work for the best of the interests of the Chamber.