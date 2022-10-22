Vicky Shaw to take over as PHDCCI-Kashmir Chair

In his new role, Vicky will lead PHDCCI in the Kashmir region in overseeing the implementation of its initiatives and strategic plans, the PHDCCI said in a statement. The appointment of a new Chair will add to the chambers’ creative capacities and bring in new leadership, capable of setting policies and implementing strategic plans,” said, Mushtaq Ahamd Chaya, Managing Committee Member of PHDCCI.

"This calls for us to work as a team and channel all resources and efforts towards proactively setting and achieving the long-term economic development of J&K, " he said. He further thanked the outgoing Chairman Baldev Singh Raina who completes his term. "As a past Chair of PHDCCI-Kashmir, Baldev was our nominee to the role of Chair. I thank Baldev for doing a great job in representing businesses across J&K, and wish him the very best as he leads the PHDCCI-Kashmir in all forums and resolved the issues of our members, " he added.