Vijayanand Travels to buy 550 buses from Volvo, Eicher

Srinagar, Aug 18: Vijayanand Travels (VT) has made a milestone announcement by placing the largest order in India for 550 Intercity buses from Volvo and Eicher. The approximate worth of the order is estimated at Rs 500 crore, which includes 500 units of Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC and non-AC sleeper coaches and 50 Volvo 9600 luxury sleeper coaches.
A statement said that VT has been associated with Volvo & Eicher to source the best-in-class buses that underline world-class quality, safety, and passenger comfort to enhance the luxury bus travel experience in India. In line with the Make in India initiative, these buses are manufactured entirely at the state-of-the-art facilities in Hosakote and Pithampur.
This move from VT is an indication of the robust expansion plans in the coming times to become a PAN India brand. VT currently operates in six states: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Goa.
Expressing his optimism over the announcement, Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels Private Limited, said, "We are currently at a very crucial juncture of our growth story. Keeping our grand legacy as a backdrop, we want to establish pan-India operations in terms of fleet size, geographical reach, and intercity connectivity. The brand initiatives & new investments are a testament to our new vigour and renewed energies for national dominance. We hope that our association with Volvo and VECV will continue to grow & flourish.”