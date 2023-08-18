Vijayanand Travels to buy 550 buses from Volvo, Eicher

A statement said that VT has been associated with Volvo & Eicher to source the best-in-class buses that underline world-class quality, safety, and passenger comfort to enhance the luxury bus travel experience in India. In line with the Make in India initiative, these buses are manufactured entirely at the state-of-the-art facilities in Hosakote and Pithampur.

This move from VT is an indication of the robust expansion plans in the coming times to become a PAN India brand. VT currently operates in six states: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Goa.