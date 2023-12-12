Rajouri, Dec 12: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, along with Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today attended a mega event organised as part of ongoing “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” here at Siot block.

Under the initiative, mobile vans laden with Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material, create public awareness about a myriad of central government schemes. With a sound system and digital LED screen on board, the van showcased videos of Prime Minister’s addresses, testimonials from beneficiaries and informative clips.

The Yatra focuses on both urban and rural areas, spotlighting key schemes such as PM Svanidhi, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Start up India/stand up India, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana (Urban), SBM (Urban), PM eBus Sewa, AMRUT, PM Bhartiya Jan Aushidi Pariyojana, Ujjala Yojana, Subhagya Yojana, Digital Payment infrastructure, Khelo India, RCS:UDAN, Vande Bharat Trains and Amrit Bharat Station scheme and schemes like Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, PMGKAY, DAY-NRLM, PM Awas Yojana Rural, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM KISAN Saman, PM Vishwakarma, KCC, PM Poshan Abhiyan, JJM and SVAMITVA.

Commissioner Secretary inspected stalls set up by different departments at the event. These stalls showcased the schemes of the departments providing a visual representation of the initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth. He encouraged the public to avail full advantage of government schemes tailored for their socio-economic empowerment.

While addressing the event, Commissioner Secretary expressed the significance of the Yatra saying that the primary objective of this historic initiative included disseminating information, fostering awareness, and establishing direct interaction with the beneficiaries.

Commissioner Secretary highlighted the role of the mobile van in achieving saturation of all schemes and enhancing awareness among the populace. This proactive approach signifies dedication of the administration towards ensuring comprehensive awareness, leaving no eligible individual uninformed about transformative government schemes.

Commissioner Secretary elaborated on the transformative impact of the Yatra, emphasizing its pivotal role in effective implementation of diverse welfare initiatives across the nation. He underscored the instrumental role of the yatra in fostering development and promoting engagement with government schemes.

Vikramjit Singh articulated a strong commitment to inclusivity, affirming that the government is diligently working to ensure that the benefits of various schemes extend to the last beneficiaries in the queue. He fervently motivated the public, urging them to actively avail themselves of the numerous benefits offered through government schemes.

“The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra stands as a testament to the commitment of the Government to inclusive development, ensuring that the benefits of its schemes reach every individual, contributing to the overall socio-economic landscape of the district”, he maintained.

The event captivated the audience with a vibrant display of mesmerising performances and presentations showcasing the cultural diversity and artistic talents.

The event was marked by a meaningful exchange of experiences with beneficiaries of various government schemes sharing their achievements underscoring the tangible impact of these initiatives on their lives. From improved access to education and healthcare to livelihood support, the beneficiaries conveyed stories of positive transformation and empowerment. Their narratives served as a compelling testament to the efficacy of government programs in reaching and positively affecting the lives of citizens.