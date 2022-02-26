Virat Ambuja Steel appoints Kashmir Steel as conversion agent in J&K

As per the statement issued here, after the launch of Virat Ambuja brand TMT bars in the north Indian states of Punjab, Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir UT, the brand has proudly appointed Kashmir Steel as its conversion agent for the region. "The market players are already aware that Virat Ambuja branded steels are manufactured from premium quality steel to ensure high quality of end product which is at par with branded products of repute."

Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills has been engaged in the manufacturing of TMT Bars for the past 52 years and has been continuously upgrading its manufacturing facilities to ensure that the products are maintained as per present market trends. Up-gradation of technology has been of paramount strategy to implement the desired quality of the end product," the statement reads.