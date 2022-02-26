Virat Ambuja Steel appoints Kashmir Steel as conversion agent in J&K

Jammu, Feb 26: Virat Ambuja TMT Bars has appointed Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills as a conversion agent in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the statement issued here, after the launch of Virat Ambuja brand TMT bars in the north Indian states of Punjab, Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir UT, the brand has proudly appointed Kashmir Steel as its conversion agent for the region. "The market players are already aware that Virat Ambuja branded steels are manufactured from premium quality steel to ensure high quality of end product which is at par with branded products of repute."
Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills has been engaged in the manufacturing of TMT Bars for the past 52 years and has been continuously upgrading its manufacturing facilities to ensure that the products are maintained as per present market trends. Up-gradation of technology has been of paramount strategy to implement the desired quality of the end product," the statement reads.
"As far as advantages of the renowned brand Virat Ambuja TMT Saria Grade is concerned, there is a long list like better bending and rebending properties, it is also high earthquake resistance because of better ductility in the core of the bar, whereas resistance to corrosion is better because of a film and thin layer of iron oxide on the surface, while it is better weldability because the carbon is max. 0.25% and also better dimensional tolerance."
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Hemant Basu (North India Head) Virat Ambuja Steel and Deepak Sabharwal (General Manager Marketing) Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills. Quality Assurance Head, Das of Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills with other channel members also present.