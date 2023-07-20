Vishal Mega Mart inaugurated at Munawarabad

Srinagar: Vishal Mega Mart was inaugurated at Munawarabad in a simple but impressive function.

Retired Session Judge, Nazir Fida inaugurated the 2nd unit of Vishal Mega Mart in Srinagar in the presence of Sahil Mahajan, Abdul Rashid representing Vishal Mega Mart and Shawnawaz Rather Area Manager Vishal Mega Mart.

Retired Session Judge, Nazir Fida after inaugurating the mart, praised the owners for their investment.

Vishal Mega Mart is India’s leading Fashion-led hypermarket with 400+ stores spread across India. Vishal Mega Mart’s mission is to make aspirations affordable for all its customers by providing shoppers with a wide range of the latest fashion, general merchandise and grocery needs. Vishal’s customers love its unique combination of great quality and amazing prices.

Vishal also delivers excellent quality products in fashion, food and grocery and general merchandise at a great value through its exclusive brands available only at Vishal.