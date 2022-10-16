Visitors throng CII Chandigarh Fair

A special display of onyx decorations has been a crowd-pleaser. Sourced from Afghanistan, each piece is carefully carved from one single block of onyx stone and flawlessly finished in Kabul.

Md Shaukat Ali, sales manager with Khadmat Group, was happy to be in Chandigarh after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With most of our sales coming from huge expositions such as CII Chandigarh Fair, we are glad to have had an opportunity to come back this year and touch base again with customers from north India. The response has been gaining momentum and it is a delight to see the people enjoying and admiring our products," Shaukat Ali said.