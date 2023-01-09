VIT-AP School of Business hosts International Conference

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode. Prashant Mohan, Chief Marketing Officer, Sharesight, Australia was the guest of honour.

Prof Debashsis Chatterjee, inaugurating the conference, pointed out how sustainability comes from the root word sustinere meaning ‘to hold’ and how the Sanskrit equivalent Dharma is a prerequisite to achieving business sustainability. He underlined the importance of creating B-School curricula that promotes communal wellness and offered solutions for creating really sustainable B-Schools. He highlighted the collaboration happening in the corporate world to enhance sustainability.