VIT-AP School of Business hosts International Conference

Amaravati, Jan 9: VIT-AP School of Business organised the 2nd International Conference on Digital Transformation for Business Sustainability from January 5-7.
The event was inaugurated by Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode. Prashant Mohan, Chief Marketing Officer, Sharesight, Australia was the guest of honour.
Prof Debashsis Chatterjee, inaugurating the conference, pointed out how sustainability comes from the root word sustinere meaning ‘to hold’ and how the Sanskrit equivalent Dharma is a prerequisite to achieving business sustainability. He underlined the importance of creating B-School curricula that promotes communal wellness and offered solutions for creating really sustainable B-Schools. He highlighted the collaboration happening in the corporate world to enhance sustainability.
Guest of Honour Prashanth Mohan spoke on the digital transformation happening in the Fintech space in Australia and compared the growth with India and the challenges ahead.
Dr G Viswanath, Chancellor of VIT-AP University in his presidential address commended the achievements of the business school of VIT-AP university and wished that the university shall create proficient graduates who will work towards the betterment of society and create a sustainable environment.
Cash prizes were awarded to the authors of the best papers in each of the technical tracks and Best paper of the conference.