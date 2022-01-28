VIT-AP University felicitates 25 unsung heroes

He lauded university authorities for choosing Republic Day and Independence Day for felicitating Unsung heroes in remembrance of the selfless service to humanity under University social responsibility.

“He also enlightens the constitutional and moral values. All23 members received these awards and a reward of Rs. 20,000/- each,” the statement reads. Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.V.Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr. C.L.V. Sivakumar, Dr.AnupamaNamburu, Deputy Director student welfare family members of unsung heroes, faculty, students, and staff were also present.