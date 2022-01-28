VIT-AP University felicitates 25 unsung heroes

Srinagar, Jan 28: On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations, VIT-AP University felicitated 25 unsung heroes for saving the lives of people by discharging their duties diligently.
As per the statement of the varsity, A.S.Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector, and Addl.District Magistrate, Guntur district presented the award winners with certificates of appreciation and rewards for their services. He also handed over free Laptops to the Students of the 2021batch to Support The Advancement of Rural Students(STARS) programme on this occasion.”
He lauded university authorities for choosing Republic Day and Independence Day for felicitating Unsung heroes in remembrance of the selfless service to humanity under University social responsibility.
“He also enlightens the constitutional and moral values. All23 members received these awards and a reward of Rs. 20,000/- each,” the statement reads. Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.V.Kota Reddy, Registrar Dr. C.L.V. Sivakumar, Dr.AnupamaNamburu, Deputy Director student welfare family members of unsung heroes, faculty, students, and staff were also present.