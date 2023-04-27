Vmart launches smart wearable accessories SnapUp

Srinagar: V-Mart Retail Ltd is expanding its business line into smart wearable accessories SnapUp.
As per the statement, the brand has introduced a collection including smart watches which starts at Rs 1499, wireless snapods starting at Rs 999 and Bluetooth neckband from Rs 599.
The new range has been designed for youth who are looking for advanced products at affordable prices. SnapUp smartwatches, starting from Rs 1499 boast a large HD screen with 600 Nits brightness and over 100 watch faces designed to appeal to tech-savvy individuals and fitness enthusiasts. The watches have advanced features such as Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, notifications, menstrual or period trackers, DND/power saver, and many more. They also feature over 120 sports modes, inbuilt games, HR/SpO2/sleep monitoring features, and an exclusive SnapUpSmartFit app.
Commenting on the launch of the new range, Vineet Jain, Chief Operating Officer, V-Mart Retail said, “We are excited to announce the expansion of our range with SnapUp’s groundbreaking wearable technology products. At V-Mart, our top priority is to offer our customers superior products at highly competitive prices, and the innovative smart wearables are an excellent fit for our customers’ needs. We firmly believe that SnapUp will soon become the top choice for our young and ambitious customers.”
Tushar Tekriwal, Managing Director of SnapUp said, “We are delighted to launch the smart wearable accessories SnapUp by V-Mart. Our customers are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest products. Thus, we aim to revolutionize their shopping experience by offering accessible trendy designs at affordable prices. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we are confident that SnapUp will quickly become a leading brand for those seeking high-end electronic devices.”