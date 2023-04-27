Vmart launches smart wearable accessories SnapUp

Srinagar: V-Mart Retail Ltd is expanding its business line into smart wearable accessories SnapUp.

As per the statement, the brand has introduced a collection including smart watches which starts at Rs 1499, wireless snapods starting at Rs 999 and Bluetooth neckband from Rs 599.

The new range has been designed for youth who are looking for advanced products at affordable prices. SnapUp smartwatches, starting from Rs 1499 boast a large HD screen with 600 Nits brightness and over 100 watch faces designed to appeal to tech-savvy individuals and fitness enthusiasts. The watches have advanced features such as Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, notifications, menstrual or period trackers, DND/power saver, and many more. They also feature over 120 sports modes, inbuilt games, HR/SpO2/sleep monitoring features, and an exclusive SnapUpSmartFit app.