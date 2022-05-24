Walkaroo holds retailers' meet

Srinagar, May 23: Walkaroo organised retailers meet with the collaboration of Oriental Shoe company.
As per the statement, the Senior Sales Manager, Sales Personnel and Oriental company team presented a complete range of footwear to leading retailers of Kashmir.
"Retailers appreciated the merchandise presented by Walkaroo. In the coming months, the company is going to present winter collections to retailers, such activities will improve the footwear business in Kashmir and customers of the Valley will get better footwear," it adds.