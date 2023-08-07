Watermelon cultivation turns sweeter for Ganderbal farmers

Ganderbal: With the development of technology, farmers in the Ganderbal district have begun growing watermelons, and their successful harvests have attracted other growers.

The Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, known for growing unique grape and cherry varieties, has just begun growing watermelons.

Watermelons are now being grown in different areas of block Wakura, including the villages of Ahan and Batwina.

Farmers in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district who have started growing the fruit crop in their fields are earning good returns, and the trend of growing watermelon fruits in some areas is gaining momentum here. The juicy watermelon is well-known throughout the world for its health benefits and delectable taste.

Shabir Ahmed, a grower said that he has been cultivating watermelons in his fields for the last three years, adding that if the farmers are provided with proper information, knowledge and awareness the crop can fetch good returns.

He said that they had cultivated the watermelon as an experimental crop and so far they are satisfied with the income generated from it. "Last year we incurred some losses but this year the rates are good and we expect good income," Ahmad said.