‘We are promoting integrated agriculture in Kashmir’

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated the ‘’Farm Day” at Floriculture Farms Lalmandi, Srinagar. On the occasion, he also participated in some farm activities there.

As per the statement, there are more than 30 Departmental farms which are the key source for the supply of seeds of different agricultural crops to the farming community of the region.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Director Agriculture said the main aim of organizing such valley-wide events, on one hand is to sensitize the Departmental workforce about the importance of Departmental Farms in the overall agriculture ecosystem and on the other hand to evolve an outreach system to involve real tillers of the land with the scientific interventions in the departmental farms and the farmers’ field.