We expect around USD 50 billion export to UAE by 2026-27: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi, May 1: Secretary, Department of Commerce, Sunil Barthwal on Monday said India expects around USD 50 billion in exports to the United Arab Emirates by 2026-27.

During a media briefing by the commerce secretary, he said, “Ease of doing business between the two countries will be also eased. We are looking if any issues are left out. Our friendships with UAE will deepen further”. He said that despite good growth in trade between the two countries, there was still potential to improve further.