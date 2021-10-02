We have done away with anti-people, anti-farmer policies: LG Sinha

Complementing the farmers of J&K for taking a lead in the country with 70 quintals per hectare production of paddy during the last harvest, he said that this time also our farmer will set new records in per hectare production. He also exhorted the farmers to diversify their crops and adopt new techniques for enhanced productivity.

The Lt Governor further said that it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the existing government machinery should solve every issue of the farmers pertaining to the purchase of products. Agricultural reforms introduced by the government will connect farmers directly to the market and eliminate middlemen, he added.

The Lt Governor informed that under PM KISAN, the assistance of Rs 1,721 crore has been provided by the central government to the farmers of Jammu and Kashmir, thus providing huge relief to them during the Corona epidemic.

The Lt Governor said that UT administration is committed and steadfast for the welfare of farmers. The farmers' welfare programs that are being implemented will speed up the process of qualitative and quantitative changes in rural J&K, doubling the income of our farmers.

We have done away with the anti-farmer, anti people policies. We will ensure that whatever best is possible will be done to make the lives of our farmers better, he said.