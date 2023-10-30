'We must embrace technology with a human touch'

The conference is jointly organised by IUST’s Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIED), and the Watson Crick Centre for Molecular Medicine, in collaboration with the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), and supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India (DST GOI), J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC), and the Higher Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, Advisor Bhatnagar said that while it is important to be future ready and future-driven in the use and application of technology it is equally important to be humanistic. He said that our country is making great strides in technology which is globally recognized and frugal engineering marvels accomplished by the nation are remarkable.