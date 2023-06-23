We will continue to extend maximum possible support to MSMEs: J&K Bank MD

Srinagar: With a view to obtain feedback from clients representing an industrial section of the economy, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash met a delegation of Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), who called upon him at the Bank’s Zonal Office Jammu.
Joined by the Bank’s General Manager (GM) Ashutosh Sareen and DGM Nishikant Sharma through VC, MD & CEO was accompanied by GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar and In-charge Advances (Jammu) Rohit Kumar. President Lalit Mahajan led the BBIA delegation comprising of Sr. Vice President Tarun Singla, Vice President Ajay Langer, Gen. Secy. Viraj Malhotra and other office bearers.
Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash reinforced the fact that J&K Bank remains eager to serve business community especially the MSME sector. He said, “In light of the UT Government’s generous industrial development scheme coupled with investment proposals worth crores received by the government, we see a huge prospect of industrial growth in near future.”
“And as always we will continue to extend maximum possible support to MSMEs and other businesses in J&K because our future progress is closely interlinked with the industrial development of the UT. In this regard, the bank is working closely with its stakeholders because we believe institutions require feedback on its services as much as the appreciation for its performance and commitment”, he added.
Regarding the issues and suggestions put forth by the members of delegation during the meeting, MD & CEO assured the association that their concerns would be deliberated upon as per their merit and addressed on priority.
Earlier, Bank’s GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) briefed the delegation about the recent measures that the Bank has taken for the welfare of its various stakeholders especially customers. “Our good performance always speaks of the progress of the local business of which industry is the key segment in terms of contribution. And with major focus on quality growth, the Bank’s current leadership is keenly aware of the special relationship between the businesses and the Bank”, said Sunit Kumar on the occasion.
While thanking the Bank’s MD & CEO for the meeting, the members of the delegation also lauded him for the Bank’s transformation and progress as reflected in the historic annual profits and other markedly improved parameters during the last year’s financial results.