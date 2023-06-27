WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally

Meta said it’s also testing letting businesses automatically send personalized messages to multiple customers for a fee. "Starting soon we'll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalised messages to their customers -- like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale -- in a faster and more efficient way," the company said in a statement. This new feature will allow businesses to send personalised messages with the customer's name and customisable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists, such as those with a select label (like 'VIP customers' or 'new customers'), schedule the day and time the messages are sent.