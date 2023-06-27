WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally

New Delhi, June 27: Meta (formerly Facebook) on Tuesday announced that WhatsApp Business has surpassed 200 million monthly active users globally, up from 50 million in 2020.
Soon, businesses will be able to publish ads directly to Facebook or Instagram from the app and there will be no requirement of a Facebook account, said Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Meta said it’s also testing letting businesses automatically send personalized messages to multiple customers for a fee. "Starting soon we'll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalised messages to their customers -- like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale -- in a faster and more efficient way," the company said in a statement. This new feature will allow businesses to send personalised messages with the customer's name and customisable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists, such as those with a select label (like 'VIP customers' or 'new customers'), schedule the day and time the messages are sent.