WhatsApp gets NPCI nod to extend payments service to 100 mn Indian users

New Delhi, Apr 14: In a major flip to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to make deeper inroads into the Indian digital payments ecosystem, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has approved an additional 60 million users on unified payments interface (UPI) for WhatsApp.
With this approval, WhatsApp will now be able to expand the service to 100 million users out of more than 400 million in the country.
In November last year, the NPCI approved increasing the user cap for WhatsApp’s payment service from the current 20 million to 40 million users.
The NPCI has been giving approval to WhatsApp in a phased manner so that the competition in the digital payment space -- dominated by PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm -- is not stifled.