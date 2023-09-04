WhatsApp rolling out multi-account feature with new interface for app settings

San Francisco, Sep 3: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android.
With this multi-account feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings, according to WABetaInfo.
The second feature is a redesigned settings interface, which will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app’s various options.
The report also noted that the update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to open the settings of the app.
Moreover, this new feature will also allow users to manage their conversations from multiple accounts with a single app. In addition, it will keep conversations and notifications separate and enable users to switch between accounts on the same device without the need for different devices or parallel apps.
According to the report, the multi-account feature, along with a new interface for the app settings, is available to more beta testers who installed the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and it will roll out to even more people over the coming days.