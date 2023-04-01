When PM Modi mentioned Kashmir's Lotus Stem in 'Mann Ki Baat'

He said that Lotus Stem is not only reaching different states of the country but is also exported to other countries, including the UAE. This correspondent recently met the Managing Director of a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) and also had interaction with the farmers who cultivate Lotus Stem, who is also part of the FPO.

In response to the Prime Minister's mention, MD Muhammad Abbas of the FPO expressed great joy and said that "for the farmers who grow vegetables in Dal Lake, this is quite encouraging".