Wholesale inflation in March cools to 1.34%, lowest in 29 months

The country’s wholesale inflation was 3.85 per cent in February 2023 and 14.63 per cent in March 2022. According to the statement released on April 17, the fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber and plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas, and paper and paper products contributed to the decline in the rate of inflation in March.

The index for primary articles increased by 1.16 per cent to 175 (provisional) in March 2023 from 173 (provisional) for February 2023.