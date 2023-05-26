‘Will submit loss assessment report to Govt’

Besides issuing the advisory, the Director Horticulture Kashmir Ghulam Rasool Mir and Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal visited the hailstorm-affected areas in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts to assess the losses incurred by the orchardists.

The horticulture department Kashmir in its advisory has stated that the unexpected and destructive natural calamity wreaked havoc on fruit crops, raising concerns among the horticultural community.