‘Will try to find solutions to problems confronting biz community’, says Javid Tenga KCCI’s newly elected president

Tenga's team- Hope 21- created a record of sorts by winning all the 21 seats which were to be elected for the executive committee.

"There haven't been elections for the past three years, so this victory is even more significant given the business community's overwhelming support for us and the high expectations that come with it," he said.

According to Tenga, Kashmir's business community is having difficulty. "Similar to how COVID wreaked havoc on economies around the world, Kashmir's economy is now suffering. We'll work to find solutions to the problems that our business community is currently facing."