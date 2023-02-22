‘Will try to find solutions to problems confronting biz community’, says Javid Tenga KCCI’s newly elected president

Srinagar, Feb 22: The oldest traders' body, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), has chosen Javid Ahmad Bhat (Tenga) as its new president.
The apex chamber elections were finally held after more than three years, and the victory is especially sweet for the new team because the chamber was beset by controversy because of litigation and other problems arising due to the failure to hold elections on time.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, newly elected KCCI President, Javid Tenga expressed his thanks to the business fraternity and all the members of the chamber who supported him.
Tenga's team- Hope 21- created a record of sorts by winning all the 21 seats which were to be elected for the executive committee.
"There haven't been elections for the past three years, so this victory is even more significant given the business community's overwhelming support for us and the high expectations that come with it," he said.
According to Tenga, Kashmir's business community is having difficulty. "Similar to how COVID wreaked havoc on economies around the world, Kashmir's economy is now suffering. We'll work to find solutions to the problems that our business community is currently facing."
" We interacted with representatives from practically every economic sector on our first day in office, from general trade to handicrafts to tourism to the industrial sector. We will work for every business in the valley and strive to fix their difficulties," Tenga said.
The elections were held on Wednesday during which other members including Ashaq Hussain
Shangloo was elected as senior Vice President and Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, junior Vice President while Faiz Ahmad Bakshi as Secretary General and Dr Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal as Joint Secretary General and Zubair Mahajan as Treasurer respectively, a statement of the KCCI said.
The results of the elections for the Executive Committee of KCC&I were declared by the Election Committee constituted for the purpose of conducting the elections to the 21-member Executive Committee.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other officials of the Revenue Department and some members of the Election Committee supervised the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the orders of the High Court.
The other members who were elected during the election are Akib Chaya, Muzaffar Majid Jan, Amir Manzoor, Ashfaq Ahmad Zahgeer, Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Tramboo, Jagmohan Singh Raina, Muhammad Lateef Bhat, Siah Muhammad Ibrahim, Suhail Jan, Dr Touseef Ahmad Bhat, Feroz Ahmad Bisati, Shoukat Khan and Zahoor Hussain Alamgir.