‘Winter tourism in Kashmir to be vibrant, more attractive this season’

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez today said that winter tourism will be more vibrant and attractive this year as the UT Administration has planned a series of activities in this regard across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tourism Secretary made these comments while speaking at a function to mark the International Mountain Day organized by the Tourism Department here today.

Addressing the participants including mountaineers, adventurists and school children, Sarmad Hafeez said that mountains are an important asset of Nature as these sustain life. He called upon all the stakeholders to promote sustainable tourism so that the ecological balance is maintained and limited strain is put on natural resources.