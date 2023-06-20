Women entrepreneurs discuss ‘pitching ideas to investors’

Srinagar, June 20: The 2-day workshop to empower women entrepreneurs of J&K concluded today at the Pampore Campus of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
The workshop with the theme of “Women for Startups“ wasorganised by JKEDI in collaboration with Startup India (DPIIT), Government of India.
The day two sessions were focused on "Pitching to Investors and Incubators," which offered insights and strategies for entrepreneurial success aimed to boost women entrepreneurs.
The workshop held under the guidance of the Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce witnessed the participation of over 150 aspiring entrepreneurs and startups.
On the concluding day of the workshop, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, JKEDI reiterated the significance of this workshop and spoke to aspiring entrepreneurs.
"Nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among women is a transformative endeavour, and it requires equipping them with the right tools and knowledge. I thank the expert team from Startup India, especially Aastha Grover, Head of Startup India, who connected with us online to share valuable insights. These session has inspired the aspiring startups present here who will be the role models and job providers of tomorrow," said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.
He said that startups present here gained insights into crafting a clear and concise business plan and effectively communicating their vision to potential investors.
The main focus of day two was a session on "Pitching to Investors and Incubators" which was facilitated by Rahul Narvekar, CEO, and Founder of the India Network.
Narvekar guided aspiring startups on designing compelling startup pitches, securing crucial investments, and effectively leveraging the support of investors and incubators to fuel business growth.
"Pitching to investors and incubators is a crucial aspect of entrepreneurial success, and I am honoured to share my experiences and strategies with these talented women entrepreneurs from J&K," Narvekar said.
Throughout the session, Narvekar discussed various elements that contribute to a compelling pitch, such as clearly articulating the problem being addressed, highlighting the solution and its competitive advantage, showcasing market potential and scalability, outlining the business model, and demonstrating a strong and capable team. He also emphasized the importance of effective communication, storytelling, and presenting a confident and compelling narrative.
During the Pitching session, two entrepreneurs, Insha Mir and DrNuzhatQazi were shortlisted by Rahul Narvekar for mentorship, support, and funding.
The organisers said that day two of the workshop facilitated networking opportunities, enabling startups to connect with industry experts, mentors, and fellow entrepreneurs. Many local entrepreneurs and aspiring startups shared their experiences during the workshop.