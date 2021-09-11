Women Entrepreneurship Exhibition begins in Srinagar

The opening ceremony of the event was attended by various dignitaries including Mayor of Srinagar city, Junaid Mattu, officials from Handicraft and Handlooms department, Smart City and police officials. During the event SMC mayor visited the various stalls and interacted with the entrepreneurs.

Mayor, Junaid Mattu congratulated the event organizers and impressed upon the need for organizing such events in future for the upliftment of female entrepreneurs.

“As the mayor of Srinagar and as a citizen of Srinagar I will always be supportive in such a cause. I’m hopeful that such a good event will attract a large audience so that it will become an inspiration for others,” he said.

Mehreen Bakshi, one of the event organizers said that the exclusive event for women entrepreneurs is a step to revive the businesses. She said over 40 stalls are set up by various entrepreneurs which include clothing, décor, food and art.

“The past years have been tough due to the Covid and we hope that this event will give our female entrepreneurs an opportunity and good platform to revive business,” Bakshi said.

Masooda Zaz, a female entrepreneur, who had set up a homemade food stall said that such events are a good encouragement and they hope it will help in expansion of their business.