Women paper-mache artisans group carve a path to economic independence

“These include exhibitions which helped us a lot. It gave us recognition and helped us economically,” said another group member.

They said that recently their products were represented at exhibitions that were visited by G20 delegates, and they received a lot of praise. They said that all the products that they had sent to the exhibition were sold out.

“We were jobless, and many of us are well educated. It was better to start something rather than being dependent on others or waiting for a government job. We are now able to help ourselves and our family. This endeavour has given us new life, and we hope that other girls will follow it and start working on their ideas,” the artisans said.