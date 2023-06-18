Women paper-mache artisans group carve a path to economic independence

Srinagar, June 18: A women-only self-help group that creates paper mache goods has achieved success after years of labour.
Following the G20 delegates' recent visit to the valley, a group from Bandipora in North Kashmir has gained attention for the quality of their products.
They created a self-help group under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), the group members remarked while recounting their story. They said that through working arduously, the group had achieved economic independence while promoting Kashmir's famed paper mache artwork.
Haseena Bano, a paper mache artisan and part of the self-help group, told Greater Kashmir that their journey started in 2014 when they started a self-help group called Umeed Self-help.
“This was started under NRLM, and it helped us a lot. The group, like many other groups, was, consisting of 10 females who started every kind of work. Ours was related to manufacturing paper mache, and with our hard work, it turned out to be good,” Haseena said.
The group members said that as part of the group, they started saving some money which was as minimal as Rs 25.
“All the members started saving the money jointly, and by now, we have saved around 97 Lakh rupees. When you have money at hand, you can think big. In 2019 we got the idea to start another self-help group, this time consisting of 20 females. We named that Zabarwan Papermache Producers,” Haseena added.
The group members said that they started producing paper mache products and selling them on different platforms.
“These include exhibitions which helped us a lot. It gave us recognition and helped us economically,” said another group member.
They said that recently their products were represented at exhibitions that were visited by G20 delegates, and they received a lot of praise. They said that all the products that they had sent to the exhibition were sold out.
“We were jobless, and many of us are well educated. It was better to start something rather than being dependent on others or waiting for a government job. We are now able to help ourselves and our family. This endeavour has given us new life, and we hope that other girls will follow it and start working on their ideas,” the artisans said.
Shabir Haider, a local Sarpanch of the area, said that the female hardworking group has made the area proud. He appealed to the government to encourage such ventures so that others would also join.
“They are a role model for others. These women are earning their livelihood without having to travel miles for work. We were glad they presented their products at G20 and were appreciated,” Haider said.