Won't allow sale of unregistered insecticides in Kashmir: Dir Agriculture

Srinagar, Jan 24: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal who is also Controller, Insecticides UT of J&K today initiated a valley-wide campaign to curb the inflow of unregistered insecticides in the Kashmir Division.
In this connection, the Director reiterated the Departmentís commitment against the sale of unregistered products (Insecticides).
Expressing his views, Iqbal instructed the concerned Enforcement Officers to ensure that no unregistered product shall be allowed for sale in Kashmir Division.
He said that to serve the farmerís interests on and off the field is the Department's paramount objective and therefore the Officers and the officials are keeping a vigil on the movement of inputs like insecticides/pesticides and ensuring that farmers get the genuine products which have a major impact on the overall success of agriculture enterprise.
Director asked the Enforcement Wing of the department, Plant Protection Officer Kashmir and Agriculture Chemist Kashmir to work in close coordination so that the consumers (farmers) get quality products at their disposal.