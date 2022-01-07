Woodcarving a legacy in its last throes

Mehraj is not a single woodcarving artisan whose offspring have shunned the idea of learning the craft. There are many such cases including Ghulam Nabi Sheikh.

Sheikh has been working for six decades, yet his successor has a straightaway opt-out of the legacy. “ Leave aside children, ask any artisan does he want his son to join the trade. He will say no because our condition has become bad to worse over time. In Srinagar city, every area would have workplaces where handicrafts work would be going on but look at it today. It is rare to find any workplace of artisans. The number of artisans has shrunk due to the government apathy.”Sheikh “Two decades back more than 50,000 families would eke out their earning from this trade. But with the declining wages, it has become difficult to sustain your family on this trade.”