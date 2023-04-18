Wooden Street launches its first store in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 18: WoodenStreet has expanded its presence to Jammu and Kashmir with the launch of its first store and is set to become a top destination for furniture shoppers in the region.
As per the statement, the new studio is located at one of the prime locations at Kunjwani Bypass, Srinagar Road (Jammu), spanning across a carpet area of 3,500 sq. ft, at an investment of around Rs 3 crore.
The company also plans to make an additional investment of INR 3-5 cr to expand its warehousing and supply chain infrastructure in the state.
As part of the expansion project, WoodenStreet has already hired a team of 20 professionals to spearhead its operations in J&K and plans to create over 50 more job opportunities shortly. This move highlights the brand’s unwavering focus on job creation and economic growth in the region.
WoodenStreet’s entry into Jammu is a testament to the company’s commitment to offering quality furniture to customers in PAN India.
Speaking on the launch, Lokendra Ranawat, CEO and Co-founder of WoodenStreet, said, “We are thrilled to bring WoodenStreet to Jammu and Kashmir and offer our customers access to our wide range of home furniture & furnishingsOur goal is to provide an exceptional in-store experience that matches the convenience and quality that our customers have come to expect from our online store.”
“Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are poised for a great leap forward post-pandemic. These cities offer enormous opportunities for the furniture and decor industry, with a focus on designs that are both beautiful and practical. As a result, they are likely to become the next hub for this industry,” he added further.