Wool Spinning training for women artisans of Gurez concludes at SKUAST-K

A statement issued here said that The programme was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Livestock Products Technology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences in collaboration with the Division of VAHE, School of AE&HBM, KVK Gurez and NRLM Tulial for the women artisan of Gurez Valley under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme entitled “Promotion of wool and pelt for effective processing and marketing”.

The certificate distribution ceremony was attended by Dr MT Banday, Dean FVSc& AH, DrSarfaraz A Wani, Former Director Research SKUAST-Kashmir, DrAsif Hassan Sofi, Head Division of LPT and other Scientists of the Faculty. DrAsif informed that a total of 13 women from PuranaTulial Village of Gurez Valley participated in the training programme. They were provided extensive hands-on training for operating the SKUAST-Kashmir innovative Charkha. DrBanday congratulated the project team for reaching out to Gurez Valley for promoting wool processing through handholding in the form of processing tools viz; charkha, looms, and skill upgradation through a capacity building program. DrWani informed the participants about the benefits of the innovative charkha and hoped that the artisans would replace the traditional spinning process with the new technology. In the end, Dr Sheikh Rafeh thanked all the participants for showing keen interest during the training program.