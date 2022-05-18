'Work expeditiously on formulation of action plans for CSSs'

Srinagar: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Animal Husbandry, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Departments, Atal Dulloo, today emphasized upon heads of all the allied departments to work expeditiously on the formulation of annual action plans for all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) to ensure timely release and utilization of funds in the Union Territory.

ACS was reviewing the progress achieved under these schemes by the respective line departments while chairing a meeting held in this regard.

Directors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry of both the divisions, Director Sericulture and Command Area Development besides other officers and officials of these departments participated in the meeting.