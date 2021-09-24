Workshop for intermediaries of SAATH scheme inaugurated

The ‘SAATH' initiative is a rural enterprise acceleration program for the Self Help Group (SHG) women in J&K. Under the program both the intermediaries and prospective entrepreneurs would initially be trained for taking their businesses to the next level of success.

Dr Sehrish further asked them that lot of efforts had been invested on part of JKRLM to strategize, evolve and rollout this program. She mentioned that the best trainees from India SME Forum had been arranged to make best out of this initiative. She encouraged them to learn more so that this would happen to be watershed for the future generation of entrepreneurs. The MD apprised that by a scientific method it has been worked out that our registered SHGs has a potential of creating employment for 35000 persons.